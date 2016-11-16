Dr Rundi: 114,000 households without treated water supply

SIBU: About 114,000 households in Sarawak don’t have treated water supply.

According to Minister of Public Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi the quest to achieve 100 per cent of households enjoying this basic amenity by 2025 was estimated to cost RM10 billion.

“The percentage of water supply in the state stands at 80.5 per cent. The majority of 114,000 households not enjoying treated water supply use rain water or gravity feed system as alternatives.

“They represent 19.5 per cent of the state population, or 39 per cent of the rural population,” Dr Rundi said when contacted on Monday.

The Kemena assemblyman also said that for the remote communities without road access, an alternative water supply system called Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas) programme would be implemented.

He added that Sawas was only formulated recently, compared to Sares (Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme), which was developed last year.

“It (Sawas) has not started and while seeking for federal funding, the state will allocate some fund to start the programme next year,” he said, adding that 1,400 households would be targeted at a cost of RM161 million.

He added: “Sawas is a programme on top of those projects proposed for the 11th Malaysia Plan, with some already approved.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, when tabling Budget 2017 recently, said that a water supply fund would be established immediately with an allocation of RM500 million to address water supply issues nationwide, but did not specify the allocation for Sarawak.