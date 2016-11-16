Duo remanded in connection with snatching

A screengrab of the viral video shows the perpetrators next to the car. The suspects (second and third left) walk handcuffed to the lockup.

SIBU: A magistrates’ court here yesterday remanded two men for four days in connection with a snatch theft case last Saturday.

Police arrested the duo at Khoo Peng Loong Road on Sunday after a dash camera video of the snatching went viral.

The incident occurred at the Old Oya Road traffic light junction around 4.50pm, when a motorcyclist and pillion rider followed a Proton Saga car.

Once the car stopped at the traffic light junction, the motorcycle pulled up next to it and the pillion rider is seen snatching what is believed to be a mobile phone from the driver.

The duo then made a U-turn and fled the scene.

It is understood that the front driver’s side window was down at the time of the snatching.

Meanwhile, police have called on the driver of the car to lodge a report.