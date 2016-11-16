Education vital to success in life, Jamit says

KAPIT: Students here have been reminded that education is vital to improve their socioeconomic status.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat pointed out that there is no shortcut to success.

“Quality education is the stepping stone to improve oneself. In school children are to acquire knowledge, to be disciplined, to build good character, inculcate a high sense of patriotism and self-esteem.

“Youngsters get involved in social menaces because of a lack of discipline and influence from negative elements,” he said during the SK Nanga Yong, Batang Rajang Primary 6 convocation and parent-teacher association (PTA) dinner on Monday.

He pointed out parents must use the education opportunities provided by the government for their children.

“Work closely with the school on the children’s education to ensure while in school, they seriously study to acquire knowledge and living skills to prepare them to be useful citizens in future,” he said.

He said SK Nanga Yong did very well in last year’s Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) by scoring a 100 per cent pass rate.

However, he said there is always room for improvement so the school should work to further improve its results.

Jamit also announced a RM10,000 grant for the PTA.