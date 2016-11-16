‘Firm to build own road to transport quarry stones’

KUCHING: A company operating a quarry in Keranji is lauded for responding positively to the request of villagers affected by its daily operations.

Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, who mediated between the parties involved, said negotiations ran very smoothly. The quarry company agreed to realign the route for the daily transportation of quarry stones.

He said his meeting with the villagers’ representatives and the company at his service centre in Bau yesterday, the company had agreed to build its own route, and therefore would no longer be using Jalan Keranji to transport quarry stones.

“Works on the new route will begin in one or two weeks’ time and it will be completed in three months’ time.

“Once completed the lorries transporting stones from the quarry will no longer pass by the villages along the road.

Miro said the meeting with the quarry operator and representatives from Kampung Keranji yesterday was a follow-up of the first meeting held about a month ago.

During the dialogue, Miro expressed his hope that companies operating quarries in his constituency would keep to their words; to be responsible and to operate with care and sensitivity to the local communities.

“It is my hope that the quarry operators have good relationship with the local communities that are directly affected by their daily operations.

“It is important that they respect the locals’ sentiment and their wellbeing.

“I am happy that one company has responded very positively to my suggestions,” he said when contacted yesterday.

During the first dialogue, which was also attended by Bau District Officer and representatives from the police, Land Transport Department, Public Works Department and Natural Resources and Environment Board as well as councilors from Bau District Council and the village chiefs, four quarry operators turned up – one operating in Keranji, two in Kopit and one in Paku.

There are 10 companies operating quarries in the Serembu area, of which seven are operating in Paku.

At least five villages are directly affected by the quarry operations in the constituency – Keranji, Kopit, Sega and Tanjung Durian.

Most of the quarries are said to have been operating for more than 20 years.