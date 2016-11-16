Gagasan wants to see more Bumiputera scientists, technocrats from Sarawak

KUCHING: The state branch of Pertubuhan Gagasan Pendidikan Melayu Malaysia (Gagasan) wants to see more scientists and technocrats among the Bumiputeras in Sarawak.

Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaiee, who is also the state Gagasan chairman, believed that in order for Malaysia to achieve its high-income economy status by 2020, it must reach the 60:40 ratio of scientists and technocrats to those involved in social and humanitarian fields.

According to him, the current ratio in the country stands at 30:70 – seemingly low in view of the 2020 target.

“The Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) has issued the statistics stating that the country only has 85,000 scientists and technocrats, despite Malaysia needing 500,000 professionals from that particular group by 2020 – only about four years from now.

“As such, the previous Form 3 Assessment (PT3) recorded only 13 per cent candidates having passed with only C in Science and Mathematics – a rather unpleasant news for us,” he said at the closing ceremony and prize presentation of the state-level ‘Science and Mathematics Olympiad’ run by the state Gagasan at Penview Hotel here yesterday.

In view of the ASM statistics, Dr Annuar said Gagasan was called to assist the government in producing Bumiputera students who were outstanding in science and mathematics.

“The number (of Bumiputera students who are good in science and mathematics) should increase, and this is the responsibility of everybody – parents, teachers and most importantly, the students themselves.”

On a related matter, Dr Annuar observed that the number of Bumiputeras in the medical field was still very low.

“I would like to share a success story – my own. In order to succeed in whatever field, one must have the mindset and actions of being the first person to achieve it – in other words, the motto is ‘I must be the first person’.

“This was what I did in the past, which led me to become a cardiologist that I am today,” he said.

On the ‘Science and Mathematics Olympiad’, Dr Annuar said the competition had now involved schools from the state’s coastal and rural areas compared with previous editions.

“I note that students in Sibu and Miri taking part in the competition not only consist of those from schools in the urban areas, but also those from rural schools. This is a positive approach,” he said.