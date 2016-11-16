GLC director, two others remanded for power abuse, corrupton involving RM39 mln

PUTRAJAYA: A government linked company director and his younger brother were yesterday remanded for seven days to assist in investigations into a power abuse and corruption case involving more than RM39.9 million.

The man, a ‘Datuk’ aged 50, was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission at Shah Alam about 5pm on Monday.

He is believed to have awarded projects to a company of which he had an interest while serving as chief executive officer of another GLC before resigning last year.

Also detained, besides the suspect’s brother aged 35, who was a director of the company when the former was CEO at the GLC, was a man aged 61, who was also the managing director of the company.

The remand orders on the three men effective yesterday till next Tuesday were issued by magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman.

An MACC spokesman said the three were being held for cases related to their tenure at the GLC at the time when the main suspect was still the CEO.

The spokesman said the main suspect was also a director of another company, while the other two who were detained on Monday after giving their statements at the MACC headquarters here were still with the same GLC.

In a separate case, the remand on a GLC general manager for power abuse and corruption involving more than RM10 million, which expired yesterday, has been extended for another six days beginning today.

Two contractors who were also remanded in connection with the same case have been released on RM10,000 bail with one surety, each. — Bernama