Govt plans to build Baram raw water transfer plant

MIRI: The state government is planning to build the proposed Baram River raw water transfer plant within two years and is appealing to the federal government to speed up the approval of RM240 million needed for the project.

In disclosing this, Minister of Public Utilities Datuk Dr Stephen Rundi said the project to replace the present water intake for Lambir treatment plant at Sungai Liku and Bakong River water transfer point was currently at the design stage.

“With its completion, Miri will enjoy better quality of water and not face any water supply shortage during drought,” he said in a press conference after attending a briefing by Northern Sarawak Water Board (Laku) at its head office here yesterday.

Also at the briefing by Laku CEO Wong Tiong Kai were Assistant Minister of Public Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Roland Sagah, Assistant Minister of Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunications) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, permanent secretary to Ministry of Public Utilities Datu Ubaidillah Latip, board members and heads of departments.

The minister said the proposed 18km water pipeline from the water intake at Baram river above Marudi town would be connected to Bakong raw water intake station before it is transferred to Lambir.

He said the plan to source raw water from Baram river was due to the higher cost of treating non–health hazardous discoloured water during drought and the possible contamination risk due to the oil palm plantations along the Bakong river.

“Sungai Bakong water quality is not the best due to its natural colour which is not harmful and this colour is very difficult to remove,” he said.

On Laku, the minister said it managed water supply systems in Miri, Limbang, Samalaju and Bintulu with a combined capacity of 537 million litres daily (MLD) and was looking into the demand for industrial water by the heavy industries in Samalaju Industrial Park.

“We are looking at water intake either at Similajau river or Kemena river, and the industrial consumers in Samalaju need to mineralise water supplied,” he said.

On non-revenue water (NRW) reduction, Dr Rundi said the authorities were looking at replacing aged and undersize pipes which are vulnerable to leakage at high pressure.

He said NRW was about 21 per cent in Miri.

Since its establishment in 1996, Laku has spent RM12 million to replace leaky pipes, Wong revealed.

In Miri, Laku planned to lay a new 800mm diameter pipeline to Permyjaya/Senadin area to overcome the low pressure woes by next year, Dr Rundi added.

On a related matter, Dr Rundi suggested that Sarawak look into water bottling to reduce water wastage.

“We take water for granted as we are fortunate to have many rivers in the state, but there are countries which fight over water resources, and it is important not to waste water,” he said.

Dr Rundi further said that the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) should monitor plantation and farming activities to prevent river pollution.

He also said his ministry would be seeking assistance from Sains to provide data to Rural Water Supply Department and in its billing system.