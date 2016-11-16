High achievers receive Segi’s Principal Award

KUCHING: Segi students who achieved a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.0 received the Segi College Sarawak Principal Award recently.

Segi College principal Ivy Lau presented the awards.

“I am very proud of our students for their outstanding academic achievements. I hope other students will see them as role models and be motivated to excel in their own studies,” she said in a press release yesterday.

The recipients were Lim Foo Ee, Angelina Leonora Raelo, Priscilla Sim Chin Ern, Lility John Fisher, Michelle Lee Yang, Wong Yun Heng, Kuek Yi Wen, Irene Chin Siew Ching, Ng Yeng Yian, Yeviona Moh Mei Yeng, Shanaz Anne Gamburud, Angel Thai, Luk Ying Tien, Yii Chii Tin, Nurul Azida Bujang Lee, Tan Yan Meng and Yii Chung Wie.

They were from various programmes – Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Accounting and Finance 3+0, Bachelor of Science 4+0 (Upper Iowa University), Bachelor of Science in Communication 4+0 (TROY University), Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT), Diploma in Early Childhood Education (DECE), Diploma in Accountancy (DIA), Diploma in Business Administration (DIBA), Diploma in Graphic Design (DIGD), Diploma in Islamic Banking (DIIB), Diploma in Mass Communication (DIMC), Diploma in Baking and Pastry Arts (DIBPA) and Foundation in Commerce (FIC).

Luk from the DECE programme said recognition, inspiration and motivation were values he sees in Segi College.

“I believe Segi lays down a strong foundation in Early Childhood Education and it has been a wonderful experience being part of the Segi family,” said Luk.

The award gives recognition to students who achieved the CGPA in the previous semester.

Segi College Sarawak believes in acknowledging excellent students and encouraging them to excel even further in their academic performance as well as their careers after graduation.

Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) high achievers can apply for Segi College Sarawak scholarships. Segi College Sarawak programmes are recognised by the Ministry of Higher Education and the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

For more information go to www.segi.edu.my, call 082-252566, or visit the main campus at 211, Jalan Bukit Mata here.