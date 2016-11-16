Hospital welfare committee praised for exemplary work

Naomi presents a memento to Nyabong (fourth right), as Masing (third right) and others look on. A lucky draw winner receives his prize from Joseph (right).

KAPIT: The Kapit Hospital Social Welfare Committee has been commended for being of great help to the community in this division.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said he was particularly happy to note that the committee had done a lot in giving assistance to people from the rural areas seeking treatment at Kapit Hospital.

He thanked the medical staff members for their dedication to their jobs and also their patience in handling patients and their family members from the rural areas.

“To all doctors and nurses serving in Kapit Hospital, I would like to congratulate you. You have done a fantastic job.

“I know you have always been trying your best. You have always kept your cool when patients and their relatives come in an angry mood.

“To all nurses and doctors, thank you very much for helping the patients here,” said Masing, who is Baleh assemblyman, when officiating at the opening of the ‘Sincere Charity Concert’ at the civic centre here recently.

He also said he was aware that the doctors and nurses there had chipped in some money to help the poor patients to go to

other hospitals or clinics for referral.

In view of the hospital staff’s unselfish acts, Masing announced his own contribution of RM30,000 and another RM10,000 from Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang to Kapit Hospital Social Welfare Fund so that the hospital staff could continue with their charity work.

“I hope all of us here would generously chip in to make the total amount RM50,000 by the time concert is over,” he added.

Earlier, Sarawak Medical Social Welfare Services (under Sarawak General Hospital) chairwoman Naomi Anne Masilamany explained the role of the social welfare committee in helping needy patients in terms of transport, medical equipment, medical treatment and so on.

Nyabong also spoke at the function.

Dr Chin Wei Ven who represented Kapit Hospital director, Kapit Resident Joseph Belayong, political secretary to chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai, officer-in-charge of Kapit Hospital Social Welfare Committee Florida Mathew and Welfare Department assistant director Peter Gabong were among the 500 guests attending the concert.