Husband convicted of abuse appears to be forgiven

KUCHING: A husband sentenced to three years in jail and two strokes of the rotan for voluntarily abusing his wife seems to have received her forgiveness.

Rahman Mohd Tahir’s 21-year-old wife was seen kissing his hand before he was led away by a policeman from the Sessions Court room after sentencing yesterday.

Rahman had pleaded guilty to causing hurt to his wife with a motorcycle tyre lock on Aug 22 this year around 9am at a village off Jalan Kampung Semerah Padi.

He was convicted under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code, a Section that carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years or a fine or caning, or any two of such punishments.

DPP Abdul Fariz Abdul Hamid told Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman that the victim, who is also the complainant, was beaten up by her husband at her house.

“This incident occurred because the complainant refused to tell the accused where she worked because she was afraid that he would harass her at her workplace and always ask for money,” Abdul Fariz said adding that the victim later lodged a police report as she feared for her safety.

Abdul Fariz further submitted to the court that the medical report showed she sustained soft tissue injury-bruises on her right posterior thigh, right leg, right wrist, left hand, right lower back, swelling over left wrist and right upper lips – after she was also elbowed by Rahman.

In mitigation, Rahman merely asked for a lighter sentence, while Abdul Fariz urged for an appropriate sentence due to the seriousness of the offence.