Implementation of B10, B7 programmes deferred to later date

PUTRAJAYA: The implementation of the biodiesel 10 per cent blend (B10) and biodiesel seven per cent blend (B7) programmes in the transportation and industrial sectors has been deferred to a later date.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said the decision was made after a thorough study and taking into consideration the difference between crude palm oil (CPO) and diesel prices in the current volatile market.

“We have decided to defer it (implementation of B10 and B7) until a more suitable time, when the gap between oil and palm oil prices is not so big,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Mah said the government is committed to ensuring there is no cost burden to the people at this time.

The government had agreed to strengthen implementation of the Biodiesel programme by increasing the blend for the transportation sector to B10.

The B7 programme for the industrial sector was to be implemented next month.

The B10 is a mixture of 10 per cent palm biodiesel with 90 per cent petroleum diesel.

The B7 is a blend of seven per cent palm biodiesel with 93 per cent petroleum diesel. — Bernama