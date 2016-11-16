Kemas Sarawak celebrates ‘graduation’ of 649 preschoolers

KUCHING: The state Community Development Department (Kemas) celebrated the ‘graduation’ of 649 preschoolers from 27 Kemas kindergartens (‘tabika’) under the Santubong parliamentary constituency at a mini-convocation at Imperial Hotel here yesterday.

The ‘little graduates’ comprised 334 children from Tabika Kemas in Pantai Damai and 315 children from Tabika Kemas in Demak Laut – the two state constituencies under Santubong.

Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni officiated at the opening ceremony, witnessed by state Kemas director Abang Rabaiee Abang Muhi, teachers and parents of the children.

According to Abang Rabaiee, Kemas is working hard to provide quality early childhood education within a holistic environment to ensure the children would be ready for the next elementary level.

“The education for the early years focuses on developing children’s social and emotional skills so they would be ready and able to adapt more easily to new situations, especially upon entering Primary 1,” he said.

However, Abang Rabaiee was also aware of concern among parents over the young children’s development in reading, counting and writing skills.

“As such, our curriculum is being improved and adjusted continuously in meeting the demands of today’s parents who want their children to have good basic literacy skills so that it would make learning easier when the children enter Primary 1.”

Abang Rabaiee further assured the parents not to worry about sending their children to Kemas kindergartens.

Stressing on the qualification of Kemas teachers, he pointed out that the government had made it compulsory for all teaching staff members of childcare centres and preschools to possess at least diploma-level qualification.

“We do have quality teachers, although some may not have the relevant qualifications. As such beginning with the 2017 intake, all new teachers must possess at least diploma in early childhood education.

“We will also send present batch of teachers yet to obtain the diploma qualification for upgrading courses. It is our hope to train and upgrade the skills of all teachers,” he said.

Abang Rabaiee also pointed out that Kemas had included Islamic Education and Moral Education subjects into the curriculum of its kindergartens as it was important to instil positive values in children beginning from an early age.

“But please don’t misunderstand (this) – the Islamic Education is only for Muslim children, whose parents have agreed to send them to this class. In this regard, the preschool hours will be extended by one hour.

“For Moral Education, it is crucial to teach children from a young age about good ethics, especially respecting our leaders, our parents and the elderly people, apart from instilling in them the spirit of patriotism.”

Meanwhile, Dr Hazland stressed on sacrifices to produce successful and excellent individuals.

“We must think of what we want to do and plan for it 15 to 20 years ahead. All parents want their children to be successful and obtain the highest possible level of education.

“This can be achieved with good academic results – beginning from preschool. Good academic results at each level of schooling should be able to pave the way to success,” he said.

Still on the importance of education, Dr Hazland said it remained one of the government’s key focus areas, in that it was crucial to set the foundation right from the beginning – during a child’s early years.

“This will set the foundation for the vision of producing quality human capital crucial for the country’s continuous progress.

“There is no reason for our children not to achieve excellence throughout their schooling years. We hope to see a large pool of high-quality human capital in the future,” he added.