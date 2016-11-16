Know danger of diabetes, people told

KUCHING: The people are told about the danger of diabetes with Malaysia having a high number of diabetic patients.

According to statistics, Malaysia has the fourth highest number of diabetics (3.5 million adult patients) in Asia in 2015.

Giving this reminder was Datuk Bandar of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai at the lighting of Blue Light ceremony at the Cat Statue in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (in front of Grand Margherita Hotel) on Monday.

The ceremony was held to raise awareness on diabetes prevention in conjunction with World Diabetes Day (Nov 14).

He added that the alarming number of diabetic patients in Malaysia could affect the productivity of the country. Medical cost for diabetic treatment had also increased.

He encouraged the people to change their unhealthy eating habit. Although Malaysia had a great variety of tasty food hard to resist, people should control their diet. Eat healthy, eat the right amount and walking at least 45 minutes a day could help prevent sicknesses.

“Prevention is better than cure. To prevent diabetes, we must eat right and exercise. The French are famous of their fine food and dining. They could eat many courses in one meal but every dish is well cooked and served in small portion,” he said.

Malaysia Diabetes Association Sarawak Branch chairman Dr William Voon Yu Huat was among those present. He advised the public to prevent diabetes “because diabetes is the mother of many illnesses”.

He said diabetic patients could suffer from many health problems like heart attack, kidney failure, blindness and so on. To prevent diabetes, the people should avoid obesity.