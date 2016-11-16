Malaysia now eyeing bilateral ftas with Canada, Chile and Peru

Mustapa (middle) along with Second Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan (right) listen to a briefing from National Aerospace Industry Coordinating Office (NAICO) head Shamsul Kamar Abu Samah before a press conference yesterday. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Not wanting to lose out on the abundant trade opportunities available, Malaysia is now eyeing bilateral Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with countries such as Canada, Chile and Peru.

This is Malaysia’s counter action to the high probability that United States President-elect, Donald Trump, would not back the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP), which was ironically spearheaded by Washington.

The TPP involves 12 countries, namely the US, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Brunei, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Chile and Peru.

Of these, Malaysia does not have any form of trade pacts with Canada, Chile and Peru, Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamad told a press conference on the upcoming National Aerospace event yesterday.

Malaysia also does not an FTA with the United States.

Given the current scenario, Malaysia will now explore bilateral trade opportunities with Canada, Chile and Peru on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima, Peru, next week.

“Those are the big markets for the country,” said Mustapa.

He said at the Peru meeting, Malaysia would keep an open mind on what could be achieved, as there would be more clarity on the TPP’s future.

Earlier yesterday, Mustapa had said that the TPP required the ratification of at least six countries, accounting for 85 per cent of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the 12, to bring it into force.

The GDP of the US alone constitutes about 60 per cent of the total GDP of the TPP membership.

Hence, there can be no TPP without the participation of the US, Mustapa said. — Bernama