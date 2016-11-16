Malaysia Property Award to salute industry’s best of the best

KUCHING: The much-anticipated Malaysia Property Award 2016 begins its one-day final countdown today.

Organised by the Federation Internationale des Administrateurs de Bien-Conselis Immobiliers (Fiabci) – Malaysia International Real Estate Federation, sponsored by Maybank, and with Oriental Daily News as the sole official Chinese media, the event will be held tomorrow (Nov 17) at One World Hotel in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya.

A press statement from Fiabci said the award gives recognition to outstanding Malaysian developers and their projects, and is judged by a sterling panel of renowned industry experts.

The categories are Property Man of the Year; Property CEO of the Year; as well as Gold Winners in Environmental (Rehabilitation/Conservation), Sustainable Development, Hospitality Development, Master Plan, Office Development, Residential Development (High-rise), Residential Development (Mid-rise), Residential Development (Low-rise), Recreation Development, Retail Development, and Industrial Development.

Winners of the Malaysia Property Award will automatically earn a ticket to the Fiabci World Prix d’Excellence Awards to compete against the best globally.

Both the Malaysia Property Award and Fiabci World Prix d’Excellence Awards are hailed as the ‘Oscars’ of the real estate industry for championing architectural excellence.

All entries to Malaysia Property Award 2016 must fulfil strict prerequisites before being shortlisted as final entries.

The organising committee adopts an uncompromising judging and evaluation approach with utmost professionalism conducted by an independent panel of judges, in an effort to ensure fairness, transparency and authority.

One of the strict criteria is that the entries must score at least 75 per cent of basic points to get shortlisted.

Fiabci boasts a global network of 60 branches in different countries across different continents mapped by four regions – Africa, Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific – and is backed by some 120 professional organisations and 3,500 industry professionals with a membership base of over 1.5 million members.

Fiabci-Malaysia, established in 1975, plays a key role in connecting Malaysian real estate players to the industry fraternity, both locally and globally.

Since the first edition of the Malaysia Property Award in 1992, Fiabci-Malaysia has awarded numerous awards to honour outstanding developers and their projects, being the most coveted recognition platform for industry players.

Meanwhile, Fiabci-Malaysia also presents the monthly ‘Morning Talk’ on matters relating to the real estate industry.

Since 2007, the monthly talks take place every first Wednesday of the month, featuring different topics by renowned industry experts.

Other knowledge sharing activities presented by Fiabci-Malaysia include smart investment talks for the public and lecture series at higher learning institutions.

Learn more about Fiabci-Malaysia via www.fiabci.com.my.