Man charged with father’s murder sent for mental observation

KLANG: A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today in connection with his father’s murder.

However, no plea was recorded from Ong Shi Bao, 21, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nor Asma Ahmad.

Shi Bao was charged with the murder of Ong Tun Hang, 58, at their house in Lintang Nau, Off Jalan Tengku Badar, Port Klang here at about 1.20 am last Nov 11.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Syed Farid Syed Ali, requested Shi Bao, who holds a mental patient card, to be sent to Hospital Bahagia, Tanjong Rambutan, Perak, for examination.

Nor Asma allowed the application and ordered Shi Bao to undergo mental observation at the hospital for a month.

She also set Dec 8 for mention pending the forensic and post mortem reports. – Bernama