MCCS helps build house for destitute family of eight

The MCCS volunteers show their thumbs-up during a photo-call taken after the completion of the house. Ranisusana’s children are happy to move out of this dilapidated shack, which has no toilet.

MIRI: A destitute family of eight at Kampung Lusut Jaya here can finally heave a sigh of relief and move out of their shack to a more spacious house, built by Miri City Caring Society (MCCS) members and other volunteers.

Last Saturday, Sibuti MP Ahmad Lai Bujang handed the new house to Ranisusana Tahjid, 39, on behalf of MCCCS which footed the bill for the purchase of construction materials and other costs.

The MP praised MCCS and the volunteers comprising longhouse chiefs and Native Court assessors for their caring spirit in helping to build the house.

The volunteers sacrificed three weekends, bringing along their own chainsaws, carpentry tools and other equipment to build the house.

Ranisusana was left to tend to her seven children seven months ago when her 52-year old husband left for another woman – when she was six months pregnant with their youngest child.

MCCS was first alerted to their plight by the Methodist Church Miri. When several members from the society visited the family on Oct 6, they found out that the hut the family was staying in, next to an abandoned structure, was on the verge of collapsing.

MCCS chairman and Miri Iban community leader Pemanca Wilson Siang Lim and his community members strove to assist in completing the new house for Ranisusana and her family, and also brought the case to the attention of the then-Miri Welfare Department assistant director Nurin Chunggat.

Led by Penghulu Randi Elom, the volunteers were able to complete the house with the available materials.

MCCS had been pushing for the family’s application of monthly assistance to be expedited for approval.

“I have written to Welfare Department with regard to the welfare assistance for them (Ranisusana’s family) and received a reply stating that RM450 would be paid to them beginning November 2016,” said Wilson.

Ahmad Lai later pledged to assist the family apply for electricity supply, gravel for the access road and liner plastic materials for them.

Presently, Jessica Juliani, Ranisusana’s eldest child from an earlier marriage and stepsister to the other six siblings, is the sole breadwinner.

She obtained reasonably good SPM results but due to her situation, she has been working as an apprentice hairstylist over the past six months.

Jessica scored 1A, 1B, 4Cs, 2Ds and 1E in her SPM last year – under a different circumstance, she would have been able to continue her studies.

Her 17-year-old stepsister is already married and raising her own family, while the youngest of the seven is barely four months old.

Meanwhile, Ranisusana and her lot are happy to move into the more spacious house and they all look forward to enjoying electricity supply and better access road to their new residence soon.

Ranisusana also thanked MCCS and all those who had helped them.