Nature lovers plant 500 mangrove seedlings

KUCHING: A local environmental group planted 500 mangrove seedlings to re-habilitate degraded areas at the Kuching Wetland National Park on Nov 12.

In a press statement from Chemsain, the group consisted of 100 individuals from its own staff as well as those from Sarawak Forestry Department and Malaysian Red Crescent Stampin District.

The programme aimed at ‘giving back to the environment’ is part of Chemsain’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in line with their work culture and also nature of work as an environmental consulting firm.

According to the statement, the Kuching Wetland National Park is an important spawning and nursery ground for fish and prawn species hence the importance of promoting awareness about mangroves which are the source of food and habitat for different animal species and marine life.

A wide diversity of wildlife including the proboscis monkeys, long-tailed macaque monkeys, estuarine crocodiles and even Irrawaddy dolphins live in the park. It is also the only Ramsar site in Sarawak, named after the first Convention on Wetlands held in Ramsar, Iran in 1971.

The success of the replanting exercise was make possible through the close collaboration with Sarawak Forestry Department and Malaysian Red Crescent Stampin District.