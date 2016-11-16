No need to pass resolution on state’s rights as PM will be accommodating – Adenan

KUCHING: There is no need to pass a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) demanding our rights, as the prime minister will be accommodating to the state’s claims, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“We trust the prime minister to do the right thing. In the meantime there is no need to pass a resolution in the DUN.

“We believe in diplomacy, not confrontation,” he told a press conference after chairing a pre-council meeting this afternoon.

Adenan said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was “ready for discussions” if the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Federal Constitution had been “misinterpreted”.

“In the context of Sarawak, the process of which is described as ‘devolution of power’ is ongoing with the principal objective of addressing and resolving concern over the erosion of the special safeguards of Sarawak under the Malaysia Agreement and embedded in the Constitution,” he said.