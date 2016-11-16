Nothing To Lose from last to first

KUCHING: Nothing To Lose pulled off a spectacular ‘last-to-first’ win in Race 5 (Class 1 – 1000M) on Sunday.

The 7-year-old missed the start by a street but produced a blistering finish to turn what looked like certain defeat into a stunning victory.

The rangy galloper gave away at least 30 lengths when he finally got going from a bad start. He was so far behind the rest of the field at the home turn that nobody gave him a ghost of chance.

Then the incredible happened. Nothing To Lose started putting on wings three-quarters way down the final straight.

With Roslan Bujang riding like he got nothing to lose, the Beraya Stable’s racer wove through the field, picking off the runners one by one to close in on the front-running Kimanis.

In an amazing finish, Nothing To Lose went turbo, getting up inside the final 50M to collar the Kimanis by thrilling three-quarter length. Empila Boy finished third, 1 length further back, for stable queue-up.

Nothing To Lose, who completed a season-ending double with that spectacular performance, is trained by Tamizi Putit and paid RM10.

Geromino duly obliged in Race 4 (Class 2- 1000M) to give apprentice rider Amirzull Othman his first winning ride. The five-year-old beat top weight stablemate Royal Command (Jasmi Kamar) by 1¾ lengths with Honey Money (Nurfitri Umar) third, 5 lengths further back.

Geronimo, owned by W Stable and trained by Tamizi Putit, paid RM13.

Young Generation (Kamar Yaman) scored a popular comeback win in Race 2 (Class 4 – 1000M).

The 10-year-old grey held off perennial bridesmaid Natural Beauty (Hamid Elli) by 2 lengths. Little Apache (Jasmi Kamar) was a long third.

Young Generation, owned by Leong Stable and trained Edmund Sim, paid RM8.

The going was soft.