Pairin not contesting in next GE14

PENAMPANG: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan has confirmed that he will not be contesting in the 14th General Election (GE14).

However, the 76-year-old veteran politician has yet to state a definitive time frame as to when he will officially hand over the party presidency to his deputy Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Pairin, who is the founding father and president of PBS for 31 years since its inception, said he would be retired come the next general election and ’99 per cent’ not contesting in GE14.

“I want to do something else. Go play with my grandchildren and write my still unfinished book… never finishing, it seems,” Pairin said to the media when asked if he was going to officially step down as PBS president after the next election after he officiated at the 31st PBS Annual Congress at Hongkod Koisaan here yesterday.

When pressed further, Pairin said he would not be participating in the next election.

“I’m retiring,” added Pairin, who is the Deputy Chief Minister cum Infrastructure Development Minister in Sabah.

In his policy speech, Pairin has said that leadership transition in the party has begun in July.

“In July, I expressed my wish during the Supreme Councili meeting that as part of the preparatory step in the party’s succession plan, deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili will oversee all party matters, including affairs and management of divisions, branches and party headquarters, while I will continue to carry out my ministerial duties and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) until the end of the current term of parliament and the State Assembly.”

He said the party through the Supreme Council had endorsed that Maximus would be carrying out the duties of the party president.

“The next step is for the full handover duties as the acting president.”

When asked for a definite time frame on relinquishing his post as PBS president, Pairin replied that the party was undergoing leadership transition period in preparation for the future.

“I think it is just like all the other political parties. They say they will not have any election after the general election. So we wait lah,” he said.

Nonetheless, Pairin said he was happy to retire with the current situation in the party.

“He (Maximus) has got a heavy burden on his shoulders, but I am sure he knows how to handle it.

“He (Maximus) has got the baton now. It is up to him to use it.

“I am confident that he, with the support and assistance from other ever-loyal colleagues in PBS, would be able to bring the party to higher heights.”

He also urged party members to render their support to Maximus’ leadership.

On the legacy he wishes to leave behind, Pairin said he does not need to comment on that.

“I’ll let you people, the young guys, look at what have been there in terms of what has happened. Whatever that is good, they can say it is my legacy. Whatever that is not so good, they can forget about it,” he remarked.

On another note, Pairin said PBS would launch its first two branches in West Malaysia in January next year.

He said the members of the PBS branches in West Malaysia comprise Sabahans working and living in Kuala Lumpur, as well as multiracial Malaysians of all races who are attracted to the party.

In the effort to increase the number of members in PBS, he said all divisions should undertake their respective recruitment exercise, particularly luring the younger generation, or now called Gen Y, so they would be able to continue the party’s struggle.

He said the party was going through a rebranding process by embracing new development and political scenario to stay relevant and be in the hearts of the people, both young and old.

He said the party was also undertaking active recruitment exercise nationwide, with the focus to lure young blood to join the party and continue PBS’ struggles.

“We do not want to be known as an ‘old people’s party’.

“Not only will this young blood continue our struggles, but also share new ideas that would further strengthen PBS,” he said.

“We should not be afraid of the young. The world is evolving and new things are taking place.

“We do not live forever, but I hope PBS will. And for that to happen, we need young blood. The party’s struggle must continue. The young generation are our hope, they are the future leaders.”