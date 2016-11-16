‘Paralympian’ wins hearts at film contest

(From right) Jap talks to the press during the interview with Shim, Ling, Tiew and Jong at the school. (From right) Jong, Jap, Shim and Ling with their grand prize.

KUCHING: SMK Batu Lintang won the judges over with their short film titled ‘Paralympian’ which they submitted for the national-level Panasonic Kid Witness News (KWN) Competition 2016.

The talented team of four Form 5 students made the state proud by winning the grand prize.

They will be representing Malaysia at the international level Panasonic KWN in Japan around June 2017.

The four creative short filmmakers are Alex Jong Chia Chuen, James Ling Siew Lung, Jordan Shim Khai Yeung and Vincent Tiew Hung Jie led by teacher Jap Wui Kien.

The prize presentation ceremony was held in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 10, but the four did not attend the ceremony as they were sitting for the SPM examination.

Their four months of hard work from June to September paid off when they took the grand prize.

The win was the first time for the school and for Sarawak.

In the primary category, winner SK Long Sepiling, Miri also came from Sarawak.

To them, the challenges of making the film were time management, cooperation, and finding the best time to get the footage and the right effect

Their story of the success of blind athletes was inspired by blind students of the school, which conducts a special education programme for them.

During the last Sukma and Paralympics, the four took the opportunity to produce a video and interview several special athletes.

According to them, that was their second submission as their first submission was not selected. Because of their burning passion and enthusiasm, they continued to struggle and they were not disappointed.

The four hoped their short film of about five minutes would be among the top three selected for the international level Panasonic KWN in Japan.

KWN is a global hands-on video education programme for students, supported by Panasonic to boost creativity and communication skills, and encourage teamwork in video production by children at elementary and secondary school levels, according to a Panasonic website.

More than 180,000 children around the world have participated in the KWN programme since it was first held in the US in 1989.

In 2004, the contest went global with the addition of an international category.