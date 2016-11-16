PBS formalising working relation with Sarawak to table motion – Pairin

PENAMPANG: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan reiterated that the party was formalizing a working relation with its Barisan Nasional (BN) counterparts in Sarawak to table a motion at the Parliament to return the definition of Federation of Malaysia as per pre-1976 Constitutional amendment.

“With PBS readily co-sponsoring the motion with the Sarawak parties to restore lost provisions in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), we believe we can have a bigger voice and ensure we are heard in Putrajaya,” he said.

Pairin said many had asked why PBS worked with Sarawak and not its own BN colleagues in Sabah on tabling the motion.

“I believe in Sabah, we are united on the issue. We have a common view when it comes to safeguarding the State and people’s rights.

“In fact, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (PBS deputy president) has taken the initiative to speak with key political leaders in Sarawak to formalise collaboration, and they are also in sync with us.

“With this, I am sure we will have a louder voice,” Pairin explained.

Exactly four decades ago on Oct 27, Pairin said Article 1 (2) of the Federal Constitution on Malaysia’s territories was amended, demoting both Sabah and Sarawak from a ‘sibling’ to a ‘father-child’ relationship alongside other states in Malaysia.

Back then, this constitutional amendment in 1976 was done with approval by the then BN government of Sabah and Sarawak, he pointed out.

“The amendment has obviously downgraded both Sabah and Sarawak from equal partners as Peninsular Malaysia to just two states out of 13.

“This is not right and should be corrected,” he stressed.

Pairin said MA63 and the fights to claim the rights of Sabah and Sabahans have always been PBS’ core struggle, right from the beginning when the party was incepted 31 years ago.

“It is safe to say that we pioneered the effort.”

Sadly, he said some people had twisted facts with regard to the MA63, as well as the historical events that led to the formation of Malaysia, in their effort to lure people’s votes.

He said some were even going around promoting secession from the Federation and making Sabah a country of its own.

“These twisted facts are doing us no good. In fact, it is creating further confusions and disunity amongst Sabahans.”

He said PBS had been going around the state to share insights into MA63 with leaders in the division or branch levels.

The seven-series leadership seminar, which ended on Nov 10, was meant to correct the wrong impressions on MA63 and create better understanding of the agreement, he said.

Pairin said PBS was sincere in its struggle to restore MA63.

“We are not running a puppet show (wayang kulit) and this is definitely not just a political gimmick.”

He said Sarawak had been very vocal about this issue and Sabah cannot be silent.

When it comes to restoring the rights of Sabahans and Sarawakians, Pairin said the East Malaysia states were in sync with the idea.

“We want what Sarawak wants. But for us to have a bigger voice, we must stay united.

“We cannot be wanting the same thing but singing a different tune. We can make Putrajaya listen when we have a larger representation.

“And I call on all PBS leaders and supporters to continue fighting with the party to fight for our rights, for the good of the state and the people.”