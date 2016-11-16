Penguang to help improve people’s life in Long Lapok

MARUDI: Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said he would try to get allocation from the state government to address the problems faced by the people in and around Long Lapok bazaar.

Among the issues that needed immediate attention, he said, were electricity and water supplies.

The Marudi assemblyman gave this assurance during a dialogue he had with the shopkeepers from the bazaar which was held at Kapitan Sim Boon Chow’s coffeeshop at the bazaar recently.

He thanked the people in and around Long Lapok bazaar for voting him in the state election and reminded them to always support Barisan Nasional government.

“Only the Barisan Nasional government can bring development to all of us. Don’t listen to untrue stories that will bring us into trouble. I want all of us to be united. Those who hate us will laugh and be happy when they see and hear that we are in trouble,” he said.

To his other constituents, he reminded them to discuss their problems in a dialogue or meeting so that they could be resolved quickly with the desired results.

“I am ready to listen to any of your problems as I want you to assist me in developing Marudi constituency,” he said.

After the dialogue he received 52 application forms to join PDP from JKKK Kampung Cina Long Lapok and 32 similar applications from Beluru bazaar.

Meanwhile, Fadir Kawi, a representative and an engineer from the Rural Water Supply Department, said the water treatment plant at Long Lapok will likely be completed by this December and the laying of pipelines at the bazaar and surrounding areas will start early next year.

“The project has been approved. The Long Lapok treatment plant will supply clean water to the surrounding areas including Ulu Teru, Rumah Seman and others,” he announced at the dialogue.

Sarawak Electricity Berhad (SEB) was represented by Zayyani Kamaruddin at the dialogue.

Others present were Beluru District Officer Mataip Sayu, Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mendai, SAO Belayong Pok and Pemanca Engah Nuga.