Pie in the sky: New Zealand makes pizza drone delivery

WELLINGTON: The world’s first pizza drone delivery was claimed on Wednesday by the New Zealand division of fast food giant Domino’s, as it looks to grab a slice of a potentially hot future market.

Domino’s said it used an unmanned aerial vehicle to deliver two pizzas to a customer at Whangaparaoa, just north of Auckland.

The firm’s boss Don Meij said drones were set to become an essential part of pizza deliveries.

“They can avoid traffic congestion and traffic lights, and safely reduce the delivery time and distance by travelling directly to customers’ homes,” he said.

“This is the future. Today’s successful delivery was an important proof of this concept.”

He said tests would continue at Whangaparaoa this week, with a view to expanding the delivery area next year.

Domino’s said it was also examining using drones in Australia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan and Germany.

In March, the company unveiled a robot cart being trialled in New Zealand that it claimed was the world’s first driverless pizza delivery vehicle. – AFP