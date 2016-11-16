Police arrest couple over abduction of baby girl

TANAH MERAH: Police have arrested a couple over the abduction of a baby girl from the Children’s Ward of Tanah Merah Hospital.

Tanah Merah district police chief, DSP Suzaimi Mohamad, said the five-day old baby was abducted at about 9 pm last night.

Quick action by police led to the arrest of a young couple (in the 20s) in Selising, Pasir Puteh, about one hour later.

Both suspects were taken to Tanah Merah police headquarters with the baby who was identified by the parents and hospital staff, he told reporters today.

Suzaimi said the couple were remanded for four days for investigations.

Recounting the incident, Mohd Ihtisyamuddin Mohd Ashari,29, said he arrived at the hospital and was told by his wife, Siti Norbaiti Bahanaharing, 26, that their baby was missing.

After inquiring, a nurse told him that the baby was taken at 6.47 pm by a man who claimed to be a family member.

Mohd Ihtisyamsuddin said only then he realised his baby was abducted which led to a commotion in the hospital.

He then lodged a police report and got the man’s name and address from the register of the hospital.

“About two hours later, police told me my baby has been found and that the suspects have been arrested.

“I am very grateful to the police for their quick action,” he added. – Bernama