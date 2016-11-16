Private, public sectors should capitalise on big data potential

KUALA LUMPUR: Both the private and public sector should synergise and capitalise on the potential for big data analytics in harnessing firm evidence-based data that is vital for decision making.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan said the ability to mobilise the power of data was key to making excellent decisions with beneficial outcomes.

“The Strategic Intent of National Big Data Analytics (BDA) initiative has been formulated to encompass governance mechanisms, communication plan and capacity building.

“The statistical community should exploit this opportunity to harness administrative and commercial data sources, supported by appropriate methods and standards,” he said at the Malaysia Statistics Conference (MyStat) 2016 yesterday.

The text of his speech was read, on his behalf, by the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator Datuk Seri SK Devamany.

Rahman said the current economic, social and cultural landscapes have changed due to the revolution of the Internet; high volatility of information; and pressing need for rapid and easily accessible information.

Such changes, he said, created data revolution which assumed an important part in the transition of complex data into meaningful and useful information.

In this regard, Rahman said the continuous efforts of the Department of Statistics Malaysia in communicating data and statistics in a simpler and more attractive manner should be appreciated.

“The (DOSM) portal as the primary medium for statistical communication has been further improved to facilitate ease of navigation with clear and intuitive layout, enabling easy location of statistics,” he said.

Themed, “Strengthening Statistical Usage for Decisions and Innovation”, MyStats 2016 is a platform to discuss and promote greater usage of statistics in decision making and innovation.

The one-day conference gathered key speakers who are experts in the field of statistics compilation, as well as, users of statistics to discuss various topics confronting the compilation and the applications of statistics. — Bernama