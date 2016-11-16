Programme facilitates lifelong learning

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Accreditation of Prior Learning (Apel) programme will enable working adults to pursue a university degree.

Universiti Sarawak Malaysia (Unimas) pro-chancellor Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu said this is a new approach to lifelong learning.

“With the opening of this initiative, I urge parents and guardians to use this programme as an opportunity to go to our university to study and learn subjects that are relevant to their work,” he said during the second session of the Unimas 20th Convocation Ceremony yesterday.

Jabu pointed out that through Apel, parents would be able to get degrees of their own.

“The family would be happier when everybody has a qualification, very knowledgeable and educated. Those who have this wealth of knowledge will own it for a lifetime,” he said.

He also suggested Unimas set up a joint council with industry to discuss the needs of employers over the next five years.

“This will benefit the university as they can plan their curriculum to adapt to the industry needs and produce graduates relevant to the industry concerned,” he explained.

Jabu urged Unimas graduates to continue to master the English language to ensure they can keep pace with the complex global environment.

Meanwhile, Unimas vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi said for the second session, 1,232 graduates received their scrolls.

From that figure, 529 were from eight courses under the Faculty of Economics and Business Studies, while 703 were from six courses under the Faculty of Applied Arts and Creative Studies.