RAM Ratings reaffirms Bank Rakyat’s ratings

KUCHING: RAM Ratings has reaffirmed Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd’s (Bank Rakyat) AA2/Stable/P1 financial institution ratings.

Concurrently, the ratings of its sukuk, issued through its funding conduits, have also been reaffirmed. Bank Rakyat is a cooperative-cum-development financial institution with a strong foothold in personal financing, particularly among civil servants.

“The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission recently brought charges against Bank Rakyat’s chairman, managing director and several other personnel. These incidents draw our concern as management assessment features as a key part of our rating consideration,” it said.

“Notwithstanding this, our view of expected ready support from the Government, Bank Rakyat’s strong PF franchise and robust loss-absorbing capacity underpin the rating reaffirmation at this juncture.”

RAM said Bank Rakyat’s asset quality is supported by a sizeable PF portfolio that benefits from repayments via non-discretionary salary-deduction/transfer mechanisms but balanced by a weak corporate-financing portfolio.

The bank’s gross impaired-financing (GIF) ratio remained satisfactory at 2.1 per cent as at end-June 201. This uptick is attributable to a few corporate borrowers.

“Thanks to strong recoveries, Bank Rakyat recorded a net impairment write-back in the first half of 2016, although further provisions on lumpy impaired accounts cannot be ruled out,” it said. “As at end-June 2016, the Bank’s GIF coverage ratio stood at a comfortable 108 per cent.”

Bank Rakyat chalked up a pre-tax profit of RM900 million in 1H16. Its return on assets remained healthy at 1.9 per cent, thanks to a lucrative net financing margin of 2.9 per cent.

“Nonetheless, the Bank’s profitability has been tapering off amid keen competition that has eroded its margins over the years,” RAM warned.

“The margin compression is also attributable to Bank Rakyat’s relatively weak deposit franchise. The proportions of the Bank’s individual and current- and savings-account deposits are lower than the industry averages, although some improvement has been observed. In addition, it faces a high level of depositor concentration.

“Backed by healthy internal capital generation and the periodic issuance of new shares, Bank Rakyat’s capitalisation is robust. Inclusive of its profit in 1H16, the Bank’s entity-level Basel I core capital and risk-weighted capital adequacy ratios would stand at a respective 19.4 per cent and 20.4 per cent as at end-June 2016.”