Report to address illegals in final stages – Pairin

PENAMPANG: The technical committee is on the final stages of compiling the report on the recommendations to address illegal immigrants in Sabah following the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on this issue.

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, who chaired the technical committee, said the report would be submitted to the main committee as soon as it was completed.

He reiterated PBS’ call to re-register Malaysians in Sabah as citizens and issuance of new identification card (IC) to genuine Malaysians.

Pairin hoped that the issuance of new ICs would be implemented as it was the only way to filter the ‘contaminated’ citizens’ list.

“It is the only way to bring back the people’s confidence to the government.

“We need to make sure only deserving, meaning genuine citizens are proud holders of the Malaysian identification.

“It is something we should do because we must favour the citizens, Malaysian citizens,” Pairin said in his policy speech when officiating at the 31st PBS Annual Congress at Hongkod Koisaan here yesterday.

On another note, PBS urged the government for a solid solution to overcome the recurring kidnappings.

Despite the new developments and allocations for the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) and Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), Pairin said people were still skeptical because kidnappings happened almost every month.

“It seems that the million Ringgit equipment failed to do its magic. Where did we go wrong? Are we still under-equipped? Are our security forces untrained to face such a situation? Are they not alarmed enough? Or are the cross border criminals just smarter than us?

“While we are grateful with all the allocations and efforts that are taking place, as a partner to the government of the day, PBS wants a solid solution to overcome these problems and regain the people’s confidence and trust,” he said.

Pairin also hoped that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s agreement to accept his nationals home and giving the green light for Malaysian navy to pursue pirates involved in cross border crimes into the Philippine waters could curb kidnappings and criminal activities.