Rider killed in double road accident

The badly damaged car which collided with Elai’s motorcycle. Elai’s badly damaged motorcycle at the scene of the accident.

SARIKEI: A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with an oncoming car on Monday.

Sarikei District police chief Supt Mat Jusoh Muhamad said Elai Sandai Jimbau, 26, was riding back to his house at Jalan Minah when the accident occurred around 6.20pm.

Based on the initial investigation, he said Elai somehow entered the opposite lane and collided with the front right side of the car.

It is believed that the impact of the collision threw him forward and as he landed on the road, he was run over by a second car.

Mat Jusoh said the police have yet to get the particulars of the driver of the second car as the vehicle took off from the scene after allegedly running over Elai.

The seriously injured Elai was taken in an ambulance to Sarikei Hospital.

It is understood that he died not long after arriving at the hospital’s accident and emergency department.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.