Rotary Club donates books for students to learn English

KOTA BELUD: Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) St Edmund now has an English Corner filled with more than 600 books and English learning DVDs, thanks to the Rotary Club of Kota Kinabalu (RCKK) Pearl.

According to the organisation’s president, Datuk Noni Said, the effort was part of their Rural Focus English For All (REAL) project, aimed at providing a more conducive environment for students to learn English.

Launching the second component of the project at SK St Edmund here yesterday, Noni pointed out the importance of learning and mastering English as the door to wider and deeper knowledge, greater opportunities for career and business, as well as an important medium for international friendships.

“We believe that with the right environment, materials, support and encouragement, the students can successfully and easily learn and master the English Language.

“Mastering the English Language made so much difference in my life and also in my family’s life. Today, we want to encourage our beloved children to master English and open for them the vast ocean of knowledge and the multitudes of opportunities available for them in the future,” she said in her speech.

Yesterday’s launching was the second component of the project, after RCKK Pearl visited the school the first time last month to distribute dictionaries to its Primary 4, 5 and 6 students.

The project was also supported by the Sabah State Library with their mobile library making books more accessible to the students, and assisted by the head of the Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s (UMS) Library, Dayang Rukiah with cataloguing the books.

Noni appealed to corporate bodies and individual donors for generous contributions or to sponsor books and English-related activities in the school.

“I want to take this opportunity to seek the assistance from Rotary 3310 District Governor Michael Yee on how he can assist us to draw books, funds and collaborations from Singapore to add impact to this project. Better competencies in English means better opportunities for the future of our children,” said Noni.

During the launching ceremony yesterday, First Lady Rotary Helen Huang also announced a contribution of RM3,000 to be channelled to the project.

“This is a great school with a great headmaster and great teachers who share the same sentiments of the importance of the English Language with us. I am proud to associate with you and admire your many achievements. l believe we will learn as much from you as you from us.

“To our beloved young jewels of SK St Edmund; our hearts are for you. We hope to be a catalyst, a spark, an inspiration to make you love studying, especially studying English. Our dream is that one day you will stand proud as our future leaders. We pray that you will be able to lead us here in Sabah and people and organisations anywhere in the world. We believe in you. Thank you for your willingness to work with us,” she said.

Also present at the ceremony were the State Education Department’s assistant director for English, Mohd Fadzli Abd Rozan and SK St Edmund Kota Belud’s headmaster, Missie Goporoi.