Sarawak band wins AIM Chinese Music Award (Best Group)

KUCHING: Sarawakian Haziq Hadi Abdullah’s band recently won the Best Group award for the AIM Chinese Music Award in Kuala Lumpur.

The 38-year-old vocalist of modern rock band Mad August, which was formed in 2011, was overjoyed to win the award as his musical journey has been one of blood, sweat and tears.

“Over the years, I have been feeling it has been a very tough journey and not easy to break through. But, because of the love for music and singing, I still want to be part of the band,” he said in an interview.

“I could not believe the band won the award. In fact, it never crossed my mind. But I feel so happy that our hard work paid off. This award is just the beginning of everything,” he said.

Together with bassist Phua Jian Fei, 36, drummer Wong Hon Kit, 32, and guitarist Loo Fu Weng, 31, Haziq has released two albums.

Mad August has performed around Asia and played in most of the hotels in East Malaysia.

Haziq completed his primary and secondary education at SMK St Thomas.

During his school days, Haziq used to help his uncle look after the latter’s jamming studio. This was where his love for music would blossom.

After his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), he worked as a bartender for a club here and later joined a Filipino band as a drummer for four years.

In 2000, he went to Kuala Lumpur to realise his dream of a career in music.

However, things did not go smoothly as he could not find work as a drummer.

He decided to try singing in 2000 and has not looked back since.

Mad August hopes to continue to inspire audiences with its songs.