Sesco team detects power theft at massage parlour, snooker centre

KUCHING: A massage parlour and snooker centre located within the same building at Jalan Foochow here were found to have tampered with their electricity supply during a recent inspection by Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) together with the Ministry of Public Utilities’ Electrical Inspectorate Unit (EIU) inspectors and the police.

The team inspected the said premises for suspected meter tampering after a warrant was granted by the magistrate’s court.

Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) in a statement yesterday said the two businesses belonged to the same operator who has a history of meter tampering.

During the operation, where the landlord of the premises was also present, the Sesco technical team detected illegal direct tapping cables connected from incoming mains wirings directly to electrical appliances such as air conditioning units in both premises thereby bypassing Sesco meters.

The technicians also found a hidden switch installed behind the cash counter of the snooker centre used to control the illegal direct tapping and to avoid detection by Sesco.

“Direct tapping is not just illegal; it is very dangerous and can easily cause fire. This is an irresponsible act that compromises the safety of the patrons.

“The operator conceale(the illegal wiring in the ceiling where the incoming mains wiring to both premises were installed with plaster deck to hide the direct tap. However, our highly-trained inspection team members were able to detect the illegal connection and proceeded to disconnect and seize the direct tapping cables,” said a Sesco spokesperson.

All the items used in the illegal activity including direct tapping cables, switches and meters were seized by Sesco as evidence for prosecution in court.

A police report was lodged and the operator will be called in to assist in the investigation.

Sesco reminded members of the public that concealing incoming mains wiring is illegal and dangerous, especially in the event of an emergency where the wiring system needs to be disconnected or removed.

Stealing electricity is a dangerous crime punishable under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance and carries a fine of RM100,000 or 5 years’ imprisonment or both if the offender is convicted.

Sesco said it will continue to carry out meter inspections and investigations throughout the state with assistance from the Ministry of Public Utilities and the police. Citizens with information on power theft are encouraged to contact Sesco’s power theft hotline at 082-443535 or email customercare@sarawakenergy.com.my.

All information will be kept confidential.