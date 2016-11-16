SGH not told of hike in hospital fees yet — Director

KUCHING: Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) has yet to receive any instruction on the increase of hospital fees effective Jan 1 next year.

SGH director Dr Chin Zin Hing said presently SGH is as unclear as the general public because he only heard of the increase from the news and has yet to receive any official notification from the Health Ministry.

“We don’t have any details on the new rates or charges of which treatments will be affected,” said Dr Chin when asked the percentage of increase and whether charges for delivery, treatment for physiotherapy and radiotherapy would also be raised.

However, he believed that generally patients in SGH would not be much affected because the hospital did not have many first and second class wards.

“There are times when there is not enough bed; the general patients may also be put in the first and second class wards. And sometimes, when the general patients needed to be isolated, we let them use the first and second class wards,” said Dr Chin.

He disclosed that SGH recorded 54,804 admissions in 2014 and 59,224 admissions last year, while for the first eight months of this year it already had 40,450 admissions.

Dr Chin was responding to the announcement by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam that effective Jan 1 next year, the ministry would impose new service charges for first and second class hospital wards.

Dr Subramaniam did not disclose the rate of increase at the press conference.

He, however, pointed out that only 1.5 per cent of patients would be affected by the new charges based on the yearly average that out of the two million in-patients, only 32,000 were put in the first and second class wards.

However, according to the reports of a national tabloid, not only the charges for first and second class wards would be increased by 50 per cent, the charges for delivery, physiotherapy, radiotherapy and mental treatment would also be affected.

Meanwhile, state PKR woman chief Voon Shiak Ni said the 50 per cent increase in general hospital charges for first and second class wards as well as other treatments was “worrying news” for the people.

She claimed by doing so, the government had inconsiderately unleashed its healthcare duty unto the people.

“Poor people cannot fall sick now. This has been the talk of the town, that it is getting more and more expensive just to stay alive,” said Voon in press statement yesterday.

She said the government’s explanation that it would only affect less than two per cent of two million patients and that 98 per cent of the patients would continue to enjoy the subsidies did not justify the move at all.

“Healthcare is a core responsibility of any government. To increase by another 50 per cent is quite a burden for the people.

“The government needs to be reminded that the cost of medical expenses including the prices of medicines from antibiotics to cancer treatment drugs have gone up due to GST and will even go up further when Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA) takes effect.

“The Muslim Doctors Association of Malaysia (Perdim) had already expressed their concerns that GST plus TPPA implementation would push up the prices of medicines, making it difficult for consumers to cope.”

She said it was depressing to see the people who were already facing hardship coping with soaring prices of goods to have an additional burden of coping with rising medical fees.

“We urge the people to make their voices heard by speaking up especially those from related associations and civil societies, to let the government know that the people cannot go on bearing the brunt of price hikes in the face of weak ringgit which has dropped even further today,” said Voon.