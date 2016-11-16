Sibu duo for Carlsberg Golf Classic

SIBU: Top Sibu golfers Lee Ka Tung and Song Tiong Chuan will represent Sarawak at the 23rd Carlsberg Golf Classic finals at Tropicana Golf and Country Club, Petaling Jaya on Dec 14.

The duo booked their tickets after emerging as Gross and Nett winners in the preliminary leg of the tournament at Sibu Golf Club (SGC) last weekend.

SGC was chosen to host the Sarawak leg for the event touted as Malaysia’s biggest and longest running annual amateur golf event. Altogether, 235 golf clubs from throughout the country are involved to select the 70 finalists to represent their respective clubs.

Carlsberg Malaysia spokesman Kent Lim said players can eye hole-in-one prizes of two units Mercedes Benz C200 and C250, a 70” Sharp LED TV, a Titoni watch and a Ogawa premium massage chair.

Entry fees at RM50 per head will be channelled to J.C. Jacobsen Foundation, the charity outreach of Carlsberg Malaysia.

The foundation will use the money for the development of school facilities, nature conservation and helping the underprivileged.