SK Nanga Pelagus gets new netball court

KAPIT: SK Nanga Pelagus, Batang Rajang has a new netball court constructed through ‘gotong-royong’ (work party).

Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, who earlier allocated RM5,000 for the project, officially opened the court recently during the school’s sports day.

“Being at school isn’t just to acquire knowledge from the classroom, but it also covers physical and spiritual growth. The Ministry of Education requires every pupil to take up at least one sport and one uniformed body.

“The objective is balanced spiritual and mental development. Schools encourage pupils to actively participate in sports and outdoor activities,” he said.

He called on pupils to be actively involved in sports to prevent them from getting involved in unhealthy activities.

“N61 Pelagus has 12 primary schools. Education is my priority and I’ll visit every school in my area to meet the parents and schools on how best to promote quality education. Results determine the success and achievements of both schools and pupils.

“I call on parents-teachers associations to be innovative in organising activities geared towards promoting excellence in education. If you need assistance to organise a motivational talk, you can approach me for funds. This year I’ve set aside RM100,000 for the Pelagus Education Fund,” he added.