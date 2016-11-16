Taekwondo fighters back with four gold

KUCHING: Athletes from the Sarawak Taekwondo Association (WTF) gave a good account of themselves in the recent Grand Final TM (WTF)-Sportexcel-NSC-Milo International Taekwondo Championship held in Kuala Lumpur.

The seven-member team led by state chief instructor and technical chairman Tan Check Joon brought back four gold and three silver medals from the national meet.

The gold medallists were Tan Yen Ming, Monica Sharma, Nurul Nur Hafizza and Eimran Ghaffary while Audrey Nu Alexander Mula, Rebecca John Nedek and Nurul Fatihah Roslan contributed a silver medal each.

Sarawak were second overall after finishing as champion in the Women’s Open, second in the Boys Junior and third in the Girls Junior.

“Our athletes led by Tan who is assisted by team manager Joseph Chang Siang Ping, assistant coaches Virtlam Umpau and Mohd Amirul Juwanda, did the association and state proud again by winning a total of seven medals,” said Sarawak Taekwondo Association president Mohamad Salleh Sani.

“They have put up a creditable showing during the two-day meet which drew in entries from various state associations and premier clubs throughout Malaysia.

“It was a tough and challenging championship with 100 over top fighters aiming for medals and it is a great exposure and opportunity for our athletes to gain experience,” he added.