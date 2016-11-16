Talk on picking beach trash at The Museum Cafe & Shop today

KUCHING: Alcila Abby is a singer, pianist and saxophonist, who is also an adventurer and a stargazer.

More importantly, she is a passionate beach trash picker who is aspiring to inspire people to take action for the love of the environment in this evening’s (Wednesday) session of ‘Sharing My Passion’ at The Museum Cafe & Shop, Main Bazaar.

The 25-year-old’s talk titled ‘Pick for a Cleaner Shoreline’ will be on what has driven her to collect seaside trash over the last three years.

“People can expect to hear about what inspired me to start picking rubbish and how love for the environment and nature was instilled in me. It will be more of a personal sharing on how it was all sourced from my childhood experiences and memories.

“I hope that through my sharing, the awareness will get out and be delivered to the masses – that our beautiful beaches are polluted by our own rubbish, that our habit of simply disposing of rubbish has to be addressed and changed,” she told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Alcila has always been passionate about the environment as she recognises the effect of human negligence and lack of awareness of nature, especially towards ocean and marine life.

“Hence I started to pick up rubbish by the beach, because if nobody is doing it, somebody else has got to do it.

“We should practice the 5Rs (Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose and Recycle) and start to segregate our rubbish. We all play an important role, not just the scientists or conservationists, but us ordinary people.

“I would like to call on all the youths out there, that we should do what we believe is right. We can make a difference,” she said.

This will be her first time sharing her passion about beach cleaning with a public audience, even though she had previously conducted an informal talk with a small group of youths at St Faith’s Church here.

Drop by The Museum Cafe & Shop at 5.30pm today for Alcila’s sharing session. Admission is free.