‘Tamu’ draws crowds to Selangau town

SELANGAU: Selangau town was a hive of activity last weekend with buyers quickly snapping up goods sold by longhouse folks at the weekend ‘tamu’ (market).

Items for sale included various types of jungle produce such as bamboo shoots, ferns, ‘sabung’ leaves, ‘mendai’ leaves, ‘upak lalis’ (wild palm shoots), ‘ensabi’ (local green mustard), ‘kulat kerang’ (Schizophyllum commune) and many more.

Also flocking to the town were oil palm plantation workers–mostly Indonesians–who bought food stuff in bulk.

They were seen standing next to boxes of instant noodles, packs of rice and other necessities placed in gunny sacks with their names written on their purchases while waiting for transport to get home.

At an open space behind a shop house, canopies for traders were erected as preparation for the Selangau Festival which is scheduled to be held from Dec 1-4.

Selangau town is strategically located along the Pan Borneo Highway. It is a popular stopover for express buses plying the roads between Kuching and Miri.

For river users, the small town is also accessible through Batang Mukah.

Meanwhile, two jungle produce vendors said they were happy with the arrangements made by Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) for them to trade in the town.

Menti Sadam from Rumah Umpang at Baoh Celum, Oya said daily traders who were unable to secure a place at the ‘tamu’ provided by the council had built their own temporary shelters while some chose to trade by the roadside.

Menti shares her temporary shelter with Berawang Saging from Rumah Senabong, Sungai Kua who comes to trade every weekend to assist her family.

“This is better than doing nothing at home because I can earn some money by selling jungle produce,” she said.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the council had restructured the trading spaces at the ‘tamu’ to provide a more conducive trading environment.

There are about 200 traders at the market excluding those trading on the five-foot-ways and by the roadside.