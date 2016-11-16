Telekom deal with MYTV to broaden DTTB service availability

KUCHING: Analysts laud Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) move to sign a 15-year contract to provide digital terrestrial television broadcasting (DTTB) infrastructure, network facilities and related services to MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd (MYTV).

Under the Service Agreement, TM will provide MYTV the terrestrial distribution network, satellite distribution network, Broadcast contribution network, station facilities and infrastructure, operation and maintenance, satellite transponder, business processing outsourcing contract centre, TM direct Internet connectivity, as well as managed IP telephony.

In return, MYTV will pay TM a total sum of RM916.1 million for 15 years until Dec 31, 2030 with an option to extend.

Both TM and MYTV may mutually review the provisions of the Service Agreement every five years with the first review to take place in the year of 2019.

“The subscription of the Services from TM shall allow MYTV, which owns the license to operate the infrastructure and network facilities for DTT in Malaysia, to realise the migration of analogue terrestrial broadcasting to digital through the county by end-June 2018,” explained researchers with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research),

“From TM’s perspective, it would allow the group to take part in the transformation in the country’s broadcasting industry as well as to ride with MYTV’s growth.”

The award came as no surprise to Kenanga Research in view of TM’s extensive and wide coverage of transmission sites in the country.

“The latest contract value implied an annual service agreement fee of RM61 million, which is insignificant as compared to the group’s total turnover of circa RM12 billion. On top of that, we believe, the margin of this contract could be relatively thinner due to the national interest angle.

“For illustration purpose, assuming a 20 per cent profit before tax (PBT) margin, the contract may contribute an additional RM12.2 million profit or 1.1 per cent to the group’s FY17 PBT, which is negligible in our view.”

The team at Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) noted that both TM and MYTV may mutually review the service agreement every five years with the first review to take place in 2019.

Any determination from such reviews, it said, shall be mutually agreed between the parties.

“MYTV has been awarded the licence by the government to operate the infrastructure and network facilities for DTTB services in Malaysia, meaning it has the exclusive rights on the sale and distribution of DTTB decoders in the country.

“Through DTTB service, viewers would enjoy better quality picture and sound, more free television channels and access to interactive television services which currently not available under the analog television broadcasting.

“Malaysia is expected to transform the national broadcast system from analog to digital by 2017.

“This will eventually free up the 700MHz band (currently utilised by analog broadcasting) for other purposes such as mobile telecommunication.”