Terengganu lecturer gets RM10,000 for world solo cycling

KUALA TERENGGANU, 16 Nov (Bernama) — Terengganu-born lecturer Sofian Mohd, 55, today received RM10,000 in incentive from the state government for his round-the world solo cycling fete.

Menteri Besar Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman hoped Sofian’s success would motivate more Terengganu-born people to create records in whatever fields they were interested in.

“The state government will always support anyone who does something out of the ordinary because it requires strong commitment to do it, indirectly they are helping to promote the state’s image,” he told reporters at a programme feted for Sofian here today.

Referring to Sofian, he said the state government had contributed RM10,000 to help him with his preparations before going on the world solo cycling trip.

Sofian, who is also the head of the General Studies Department at Kuching Polytechnic, Sarawak, completed his 22,000km round-the world journey across 22 countries within 16 months.

Ahmad Razif said the state government would also work with Sofian in organising motivational talks for students and youths in the state.

Meanwhile, Sofian, when met, said he thanked the Terengganu government for all the assistance given to him.

“As for now, I am tired and need to rest,” he added.

The father of two children who hails from Kampung Telaga Daing, Seberang Takir, near here, Sofian began his journey on July 29 last year and arrived home last Nov 12. – Bernama