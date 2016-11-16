Sarawak 

Two ‘bilek’ spared in longhouse fire

The two longhouse units that were spared from the fire.

SIBU: Four units or ‘bilek’ of a six-door longhouse in Dato Ujang Road, Ulu Segan in Bintulu were completely destroyed by fire yesterday – leaving only two units standing.

The 9.50am fire rendered 36 people homeless.

One of the fire victims, a 48-year-old woman, suffered breathing difficulties and was sent to Bintulu Hospital. A total of 12 firemen rushed to the scene which was about 30km from their station after a call was received at 9.56am.

They put out the fire by 11.44am.

