Wrong to interpret defending one’s rights as being anti-govt, says PBDS Baru chief

MIRI: The communities that go all out to defend their land rights are not necessarily against the Barisan Nasional (BN), nor should their action be interpreted as being anti-government.

In this respect, Parti Bangsa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) Baru president Cobbold John Lusoi concurs with the recent statement made by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Baram chairman Roland Engan on the matter.

Cobbold, in a statement yesterday, believed that through proper solutions and ways to address issues, there should be a way forward for both sides.

“To oppose does not always mean to become anti-government – it can be a way for people to voice out things that they see being left out, or those not being carried out in the right way.

“The government should listen to the people – the very ones who vote for those holding the authority in the government,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of PBDS Baru, Cobbold also expressed his concern over many issues related to the Dayak community which had been highlighted by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and political parties from the opposition throughout this year.

These matters included the Native Customary Rights (NCR) land, and the struggles faced by the rural Dayaks in defending their ancestral land. The issue of many rural Dayaks being ‘stateless’ is another thing that is yet to be looked into – up to the appearance as if there’s action being taken. This non-citizenship issue is also a problem for these folk when it comes to defending their ancestral land, as well as them being manipulated by unscrupulous parties over this issue,” he observed.

In this regard, Cobbold hoped the BN-led government would look into and address these problems for the fairness to and benefit of all communities, both in rural or urban areas.