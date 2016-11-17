20-year-old man who fell into river still missing

SIBU: A man, 20, slipped and fell into the river while walking on the gangplank between a cargo boat and a pontoon at Tua Pek Kong Wharf here about 9am yesterday.

He was carrying goods into the boat when he fell.

Search operation mounted by the Police, Bomba, the Marine and Civil Defence Force has been futile at press time.

The man, from Lada Road, the eldest of four siblings is said to be a non-swimmer who has often helped out at the cargo boat that transported cargoes to rural areas.

It is said there were two workers in the boat then, but they did not see and only heard of a splashing sound of someone falling into the water.