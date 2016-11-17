2016 T Run 1.0 to be held at Crown Square on Nov 27

KUCHING: The 2016 T Run 1.0 will be held at Crown Square from 6am on Sunday (Nov 27).

A total of 1,217 participants who had registered for the run are advised to keep posted on the latest update to be published in the newspapers.

This charity run is jointly organised by Tea Fm, The Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations Youth Section, The Borneo Post and See Hua Daily News.

The run divided into Men’s Open (7 km), Ladies’ Open (7 km) and Men and Women’s Open (3 km) will start and end at Crown Towers.

One of the sponsors, redONE will set up a counter on that day and hold promotional activities.

For more information, call 082-336793 or 082-336593 or 012-8226252, go to www.teafm.com.my or visit Facebook teafm1027.