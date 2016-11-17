284 get straight As for UPSR in S’wak

KUCHING: A total of 284 pupils in the state achieved straight As in the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) 2016 examination.

State Education Department director Rakayah Madon revealed this during the announcement of the state’s UPSR results at the State Education Department, which was attended by Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah here today.

A total of 42,060 candidates registered for the exams statewide this year, which saw it carried out under its new format for the first time.

Out of this figure, 31,389 or 74.63 per cent were candidates from SK, 10,373 (24.66 per cent) candidates were from SJKC and 298 (0.71 per cent) were private school candidates.