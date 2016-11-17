Adhere strictly to integrity, Chief Secretary advises GLC staff

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa has urged all employees of government-linked companies (GLCs) to adhere strictly to the principles of integrity in the performance of their duties.

He said that though he always gave advice and emphasised the element of integrity in his speech, there were still some who strayed into corruption.

“Integrity is the most important element of all, and it must be supported by all civil servants and GLC employees,” he said to reporters after attending the Asia Pacific for You (APAC4U) programme at the Puspanita Kemas Nursery and Puspanita Permata Nursery of the Prime Minister’s Department here yesterday.

Ali was asked to comment on the remand of a former GLC director for seven days from Tuesday to assist in the probe into abuse of power and accepting a bribe of over RM39.9 million.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Ali said APAC4U had created opportunities for volunteers of different backgrounds to share their experience and impart their knowledge to their peers, while allowing them to gain a hands-on experience of carrying out various volunteer activities in Malaysia including beautifying and revamping the Puspanita Permata Nursery and Puspanita Kemas Nursery here.

“Malaysia is proud to host such a great programme that brings young people from various countries around Asia Pacific together for volunteering. In line with the objective of Asean, APAC4U hopes to accelerate the economic and social growth of the people.” he said. — Bernama