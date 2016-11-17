Baru sensationalising devolution-of-power issue, says Snowdan

KUCHING: PRS Youth defended their president, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, yesterday over the issue of shutting out the opposition from closed-door devolution-of-power talks.

Its chief, Snowdan Lawan, opined that state PKR chairman Baru Bian’s statement had undermined Masing’s remarks on the matter, which is related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I am not sure what he (Baru) is thinking. He seems to misunderstand what Masing had said, or maybe it is his usual tactics to manipulate or sensationalise the matter,” said Snowdan, in a press statement yesterday.

Snowdan said even deputy chief ministers (DCMs) like Masing were not invited to attend such discussions between the state government and Putrajaya.

“It is purely an administrative matter. It is between the State Secretary and Federal Secretary to discuss the issue.

“It is important that the discussions be handled that way to ensure political one-upmanship doesn’t come into the picture. Look what Baru has started; this is what we are trying to avoid.”

Snowdan said everyone, including the opposition, had given their inputs about the MA63, so just let the state government take over and discuss them with its federal counterpart.

“The key person in this discussion is the federal government.

“Which part of the MA63 does Baru feel has been excluded? All 18 points are very clear and that would be the reference.”

Snowdan said if Baru wanted to know every single detail, then he should switch camp—from PKR to the BN.

“I strongly believe Sarawakians will support the move for Baru to join the Sarawak government.”

On Tuesday, Baru chided Masing for advocating politics of exclusion: Masing had suggested that closed door talks with the opposition inside would go nowhere because parties like PKR would resort to political one-upmanship.

Those tit-for-tat between Baru and Masing has gone on for days.