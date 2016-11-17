‘Be innovative to survive climate change’

KUCHING: Innovative thinking, excellent research and effective leadership are needed in the agriculture sector to meet challenges caused by climate change.

Globally, it also needs strong and proactive partnerships as the tasks at hand were not only complex but urgent and too big for any one country to handle alone, said Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Minister for Natural Resources and Environment.

He said this in his keynote address at the Global Agriculture Diversification (Gapad)’s high-level meeting for sustainable development goal number 13 (SDG13) at the Islamic Development Bank Pavillion in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday.

Wan Junaidi noted the determination of the Crops for the Future (CFF) Centre in spearheading the global action plan for Gapad, with steadfast support from Association of International Research and Development Centres for Agriculture (Airca) members.

Hosted by Malaysia, CFF is the world’s first and only centre dedicated to the diversification of agriculture using underutilised crops and cropping systems.

Wan Junaidi cautioned those present that Earth was warming at a pace not experienced in the past 1,000 years.

This year is said to be the hottest year ever, with consecutive months of record-breaking heat.

According to Nasa, the average temperature in the first six months of this year was 1.3ºC warmer than in the late 19th century.

The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has reached a record high relative to more than the past half-a-million years.

Even if nations were to hold the level of atmospheric carbon dioxide at today’s levels, the planet will continue to warm up.

On Malaysia, he pointed out that efforts to diversify agriculture and restore the vibrancy of forests were within the recognition and emphasis of the government.

“Malaysia, with its diverse strengths and capabilities, will continue to contribute to these efforts.

“But I know from my own experience that any bold plan will not be achieved when each of us work in isolation,” he said.

“To be successful, Gapad must be participatory, open and inclusive. The combined leadership of the broader international community with diverse resources, talents and abilities is critical to support such a serious undertaking.” Islamic Development Bank hosted the meeting in collaboration with CFF and International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA).